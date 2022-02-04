WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Wentzville firefighters helped shovel driveways and sidewalks for those most in need.
The firefighters went out in their off time to help neighbors and other people in the community who needed it. If you know someone in need of shoveling, check out Wentzville Firefighters Community Outreach Facebook page.
