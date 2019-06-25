WENTZVILLE, Mo.(KMOV.com)-- A scary call to a Wentzville home ended with a heartwarming moment shared on social media.
In a tweet, the Wentzville Fire Department shared a photo of three crew members helping an older man finish making breakfast after responding to his home for a report of a fall.
No one was injured but the men are seen in the man's kitchen putting their culinary skills to whip up a tasty meal.
