Wentzville Fire helps man make breakfast
Wentzville Fire via Twitter

WENTZVILLE, Mo.(KMOV.com)-- A scary call to a Wentzville home ended with a heartwarming moment shared on social media. 

In a tweet, the Wentzville Fire Department shared a photo of three crew members helping an older man finish making breakfast after responding to his home for a report of a fall.

No one was injured but the men are seen in the man's kitchen putting their culinary skills to whip up a tasty meal.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.