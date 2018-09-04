WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A family is safe after their house was destroyed by a fire in Wentzville overnight.
Firefighters were called to the 1910 block of Bonnie Brook Lane before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
A fire official told News 4 there were reports of an explosion and they are investigating further.
The home’s owner said he lives there with his wife, who is currently out of town on business.
