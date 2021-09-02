WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Wentzville plans to discuss ideas on how to honor fallen Marine Lance corporal Jared Schmitz at its next board of aldermen meeting next Wednesday.

Mayor Nick Guccione said while specifics won't be released until the meeting, one idea includes a veterans memorial park outside of the new Wentzville Recreation Center, set to open in 2022.

"It's a veterans memorial park, more or less, that we're proposing," he said. "Jared's father as well wants to honor everybody all veterans and be inclusive and this will do that."

Guccione said he met with the Schmitz family to discuss some of the city's ideas to honor their son. That meeting went well, he said, and the family is on board with ideas that include not only their son, but other fallen military heroes as well.

"There's been a lot of social media, comments, suggestions, ideas, phone calls, private messages...people want to see something so we have some things in the works," he said.

Guccione said while there are a lot of ideas, the same governmental process remains, meaning any concept must be voted on and approved by the board of aldermen. As a result, he encourages residents and community members to be patient.

In addition to the ideas circulating about how to honor Schmitz, the family has established a memorial fund with the help of St. Louis Hero Network. The LCpl. Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund will serve as the backbone of the LCpl. Jared Schmitz Foundation, which will provide resources and services to other military families.

"The cool and unique part about donating in this way, is that all of the different ways they're going to donate this money to different military families, military members is in Jared's name," said Katherine Hessel with St. Louis Hero Network.

The family will get to decide how the money is spent and 100 percent of donations to the memorial fund will be deposited, as USA Mortgage has partnered with St. Louis Hero Network to take care of administrative fees.

To make a donation to the memorial fund, visit here.

According to Guccione, Schmitz's body will return to St. Louis on September 8. Further details are still being discussed.