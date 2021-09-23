WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz now has a day dedicated to him in Wentzville.

The 20-year-old is a St. Charles County native and was one of the 13 Marines killed in an attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan last month.

Wednesday night, LCpl. Schmitz’s dad was at the Board of Alderman meeting when a proclamation declared July 8 would now be known as “Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz Day.”