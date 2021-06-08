WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Wentzville daycare battered with flood damage held a donation drive to replace everything that was destroyed.
Flood waters busted through the one of the classrooms’ doors of Future Stars Academy last week and destroyed everything inside. The water flowed into a second room, damaging supplies. Now, the daycare is asking for donations after announcing the reopening date will need to be pushed back.
Furniture, games, toys, and stuffed animals were some of the items given to the group. While repairs have been made, the process is taking longer than expected and owners say it's unlikely they’ll be able to reopen next Monday as planned.
"We're doing everything we can to get in here as quickly as we can. We want our friends and families back and our staff and employees as well," said Assistant Director Amelia Vann. "But we're looking at least another two weeks. I would say at this point, we did hear we need the electrical completely updated. We need the fire marshal to come out as well as our state licensing representative has to come out and approve us to reopen as well."
Another donation drive will be held from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on June 16. About 70 students and their families are affected by the temporary shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.