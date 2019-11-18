WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kirastin Holstead drove 10 hours round trip to visit her baby girl’s grave site on the one year anniversary of her death, but she was saddened to see the state of the cemetery in Wentzville.
“It’s just disappointing, it’s not what you want to see when you pull up,’ said Holstead.
Holstead drove from Fort Campbell, KY where her husband is stationed. Their daughter died suddenly at five-months-old. When she arrived to Eternal Peace Cemetery in Wentzville she said she saw trash, leaves and overgrown weeds around her daughter’s and other’s grave sites.
It’s not the first time loved ones have complained about the conditions of the St. Charles County cemetery. In July, News 4 reported on issues including high grass, overgrown weeds and chipping paint. The city of Wentzville ordered the owner, Bryan King, to fix the issues or face citation from the code enforcement.
Three months later, King has made many improvements including keeping the grass mowed, repainting the fence and trimming the hedges. He told News 4 he still has some work to do and the city granted him an extension. He promised to check out these latest concerns in the morning.
Holstead said it's hard enough visiting her baby girl but to find her final resting place in such condition made it even more difficult.
“It’s still just in bad shape and I wanted to reach out to you guys and hope if we can get word out, maybe something can be done about it,” she said.
The city said they have received no further complaints since summer.
