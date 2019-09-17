WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- General Motors (GM) employees in Wentzville joined the thousand other members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on a nation-wide strike.
The roughly 4,500 striking workers from the Wentzville plant are walking the picket line for the second day in a row.
READ: Employees at GM Wentzville plant on picket line as part of national strike
A few miles from the plant, a do-it-yourself workshop owner is worried the strike would affect her business and others in the area.
Leslie Magrew runs Generations Revival on East Allen Street. She said if GM workers start watching their spending, they'll start prioritizing where their money is going.
"[They'll] cut out frivolous things and focus on the necessities [and] it could affect me," Magrew said. "This isn't a necessity so yeah it could affect me."
Contract talks remain active between UAW and GM. Word from Detroit is that progress is being made while other reports indicate that the two sides are still far apart as they negotiate wages, health care and job security.
At the Wentzville Family Diner on Luetkenhaus Blvd, Amanda Nenninger said her regular customers are not coming to the diner like usual.
"I did have a customer say he's not going to be able to come in so often," Nenninger said.
The UAW said striking workers will get strike assistance pay of $250 a week.
The union also gives the striking workers an additional check right before Thanksgiving and Christmas if the strike last that long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.