WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Wentzville boy knows exactly how the Heimlich Maneuver works. The lesson he learned at summer camp helped save his sister's life.
Every year, except this year, the Wentzville Fire Department hosts a free kids camp. It’s a day where kids get to do the things firefighters do. It gives them the ability to learn what the firefighters need to do.
That includes the Heimlich Maneuver. Something most adults don't remember or were never taught.
Logan remembered just as his sister started choking his kids camp training. His sister coughed up a dime.
Logan was given a heroes award and the Wentzville firefighters, satisfaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.