WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- School leaders in Wentzville are dealing with the highest exposure and COVID-19 positivity rates they've seen since school started.
Many of those out with COVID or in quarantine are bus drivers, which means parents are scrambling to find ways to get their children to school. district leaders.
Of 145 routes in the Wentzville School District, officials say they don’t have the staff to run 13 of them as of Tuesday.
The shortage will impact around 900 students, and they will join others who were left without a ride as COVID limited the district’s ability to staff buses.
Amber Sullivan's sixth grader and high school junior ride the bus to school every morning, and Sunday night, she received an email from the district announcing a driver shortage.
The email said "some parents in the district will receive a notification that their child's bus will not be running."
Sullivan said she never got a follow-up email and sent her daughter to the bus stop Monday morning. After waiting outside for 30 minutes, she said the bus never showed.
“I never received anything,” Sullivan said. “I checked, called my husband, said, ‘Did you receive anything?’ He said, ‘No.’”
Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain said the district is short 30 drivers and 23 aides, who help monitor the buses, and they are trying to manage pickup schedules in a shifting environment.
As of Monday night, 49 students and 29 staff members have COVID-19. Nearly 800 more students and staff members are quarantined. The escalating positivity rates have wreaked havoc on schedules that depend on a workforce that’s now critically understaffed.
“We looked at a late start, to delaying pickup time, looked at all of those different realities, even closing certain buildings,” Cain said.
To minimize impact, he said the district will rotate drivers and routes daily.
News four found out a number of other districts also worry about future shortages.
As of Monday, Parkway, Rockwood and Lindbergh school leaders say they have enough drivers but are monitoring numbers closely.
The valley Park School District said it had to start contracting with another bus company to get all routes covered.
Cain said he is working with Sullivan to figure out what went wrong with her daughter’s pickup. He said every family will be notified with a call, text and email the night before if their child's bus route will not be covered.
He expects the shortage to last until November 4th.
Students in the Wentzville School District have Thursday and Friday off, as well as next Monday and Tuesday; all days previously planned as off days on the school calendar.
