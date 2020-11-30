WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With the pandemic and the holidays, this time of year is an especially hard time to be out of work.
But in true holiday spirit, a St. Charles County bar is helping bartenders from St. Louis County.
Steve Harris has the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.