ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wellspent Brewery, located in Midtown near St. Louis University’s campus, will re-open this weekend. The brewery closed last summer after they cited too much debt to remain in operation, but head brewer Kyle Kohlmorgen is making a comeback.
“We were super lucky to find Eben Shantz, who believes in our vision for Wellspent, my ability as a brewer and the long-term viability of the business,” Kohlmorgen told News 4.
Wellspent Brewing Company opened in 2017 on Olive Blvd. But owners said the initial investment was too much and they closed their doors in August. The doors will re-open on February 15.
“Though most of Wellspent remains unchanged, we did move our barrels into the space next to the taproom, and we've stopped leasing the building next door for barrel storage. As our program grows, we'll look for some offsite barrel storage that isn't an otherwise perfectly good office building! Our barrels have continued to mature, and we've got some exciting barrel-aged beers that will be ready for our opening day,” said Kohlmorgen.
They will have 10 beers on tap at their Grand (Re) Opening part and food from the Tamale Man.
Wellspent Brewing is located at 2917 Olive Street.
