FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The body of an elderly woman was found inside her home during a welfare check Monday morning in St. Clair County.
At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Oxford Avenue in Fairview Heights to check on an elderly woman. Once there, police found her decomposed body inside the bedroom. The unidentified woman appeared to be dead for a long period time, investigators said.
A relative who lived with the victim was taken into custody. The cause of death is unknown. If anyone with information should call the Fairview Heights Police Department.
