WELDON SPRING, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The city of Weldon Spring is considering a proposed ordinance that would ban all flavors of e-cigarettes except for menthol and nicotine.
The city is also considering increasing the buying age for other e-cigaretts to 21.
The Board of Aldermen discussed the proposal at its meeting Thursday evening.
"As I understand it and as some of the other board members understand it, it is the flavored one, the non-tobacco, non-menthol, that’s creating a lot of the problems with the younger people who are using it," said Alderman Andy Clutter.
The proposed ordinance comes as the Centers for Disease Control reports the number of vaping-related illnesses has doubled nationwide in the last week. There have been 12 deaths, including one in St. Louis.
Vape shop owners from across St. Louis packed Weldon Spring City Hall Thursday night, speaking out against the ordinance.
Sally Haley was among the vape shop owners who expressed fear over how the proposed ban on flavors would impact her business, Custom Vapors LLC, the only vape shop in Weldon Spring.
“Only being able to offer tobacco or menthol flavors, that accounts for maybe one percent of my business," said Haley. “It would probably mean that I would actually have to shut down eventually. It would be devastating.”
She says the vaping-related illnesses aren't caused by anything sold in her vape shop or any other reputable vape shop.
“I have a feeling that it is absolutely the THC cartridges, which is just a little vile, that people are getting and cutting it with something that is not vapable and it’s destroying lungs," said Haley.
The Board of Aldermen decided it needs to do more research before it can make a decision. No action was taken Thursday.
“We’re at the point now of gathering input particularly from our residents as well as non-residents. We’re also waiting to see what happens on the federal, state and county level," said Alderman Clutter. "We don’t mention THC necessarily in the bill and that may be something that ultimately gets added.”
The mayor says there's a chance this ordinance may never get formally introduced as a bill. If it does, it would need to pass two rounds of votes before taking effect.
