BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Warm Springs Ranch has a new Clydesdale!
The breeding facility that is home to the Budweiser Clydesdales announced their newest family member Monday. The foal has been named Larry.
Warm Springs Ranch was built in 2008 and is home to more than 70 Clydesdales. They offer guided walking tours and VIP tours that allow visitors to explore the property. Click here for more details or to book a tour.
