JUPITER, Fla. — Left-handed pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim signed with the Cardinals out of Korea this off-season with the expectation that he would have the opportunity to compete for a spot in the St. Louis starting rotation. Given Michael Wacha's departure in free agency—he's now a New York Met—the numbers game from last year's rotation seemingly left an open spot for Kim, who is commonly referred to as KK.
Carlos Martinez's attempt to transition from closer back into the starting rotation this season, though, meant the potential for a logjam was still in play. The starting rotation's looming game of musical chairs had been a topic of conversation leading up to spring camp.
Of course, these problems usually solve themselves, for better or worse.
In this case, the 'solution' to the 'problem' of too many starters was an injury to Miles Mikolas, who won't pick up a baseball for three to four weeks after a PRP injection for his ailing right forearm.
With more clarity on his avenue to a secured spot in the season-opening starting rotation, KK threw his first live batting practice Tuesday in Cardinals camp. And forget about easing him into things; whoever drew up this schedule decided KK would run the gauntlet from the get-go.
In his first time pitching to live hitters in a Cardinals uniform, Kim faced a hitting rotation of Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina and Matt Carpenter.
They threw him into the fire.
"A little bit different from Korea," Kim said via his interpreter of his first time pitching against MLB hitters. "They seem to have much more strength compared to Korean hitters. They have good plate discipline, as well."
Hopefully the first day facing his Cardinals teammates didn't rattle KK too much. Honestly, someone should probably clue him in: Paul Goldschmidt isn't exactly your average MLB hitter. Goldy took Kim for a ride when he launched an outside fastball over the right-field fence for an opposite field blast.
"Outside. Straight." Kim said, without the use of his interpreter, of the fastball Goldschmidt hit out of the yard. It wasn't exactly the pitch KK meant to throw. Tuesday was Day One of KK's introduction to the on-field learning curve that will accompany his transition to MLB.
Goldy just took KK deep. It cleared the RF wall. pic.twitter.com/ud7kV4SUZX— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 18, 2020
Kim admitted he was a little nervous for his first live BP against his teammates, which is understandable considering the possibility that multiple Baseball Hall of Famers existed within the group he faced Tuesday. At the very least, the grouping contained three former NL Silver Slugger Award winners at their respective positions.
Cardinals bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd was tracking the live BP, and told Kim he was impressed by his pitching. KK, though, knows there's room for improvement as he continues getting into the swing of things throughout spring training.
"Gerdy said my pitching overall today was good," Kim said through his interpreter. "But today my fastball was out of control a little bit, because at this time of the season, I'm not as ready. As time goes by, I think things will get better."
Kim was satisfied with how his curve ball felt Tuesday, noting he didn't incorporate that pitch as frequently into his arsenal in Korea. Cardinals hitters not named Goldschmidt had a tougher time squaring up KK regularly, spraying several foul balls in various directions. Kim even drew a swing-and-miss from Molina on one of his pitches.
In addition to the curve ball, KK mixed in a slider, split (which Carpenter described as a change) and fastball during Tuesday's session, showing the variety in his arsenal that could play well in the rotation.
"He works quick," Carpenter said of Kim. "His delivery is fast. I think his deception is just how fast he works. For a lefty, everything was kind of cutting away. Righty, everything cutting in. He showed the ability to throw four pitches for strikes—slider, curve ball, change and the fast ball. So I think he's got a chance to be effective."
Goldschmidt also noticed Kim's briskness on the mound Tuesday, recognizing the benefit it could present for the Cardinals infield defense to remain engaged for every pitch when KK is out there.
For both sides, the true nuts and bolts of the feeling out process began Tuesday. For Kim, the quest for a spot in the Cardinals starting five continues in the weeks leading up to opening day in Cincinnati on March 26.
"Be aggressive and also the command, as well," KK said of what he need to do to lock down a starting role with the Cardinals. "The pitching coach has always just told me that I should be aggressive. So as the exhibition games go on, I will try to pitch the first pitch as a strike."
It's a sensible strategy. Might want to be careful with that Goldschmidt guy, though. He's pretty good.
