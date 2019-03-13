ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The first foal of the year has been born at Warm Springs Ranch!

Carly

Carly is the first foal of 2019 born at Warm Springs Ranch. 

The home of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales announced Carly’s birth on their Facebook page Wednesday along with a video of her taking some of her first steps.

Warm Springs Ranch is inviting visitors to meet Carly when they open for the season on March 23.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.