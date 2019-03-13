ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The first foal of the year has been born at Warm Springs Ranch!
The home of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales announced Carly’s birth on their Facebook page Wednesday along with a video of her taking some of her first steps.
Warm Springs Ranch is inviting visitors to meet Carly when they open for the season on March 23.
