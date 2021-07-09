ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two huge acts are teaming up to “Welcome Back STL” at Busch Stadium!
On August 13, the Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt will perform at the home of the Cardinals. The one-night event will be the only stadium show in St. Louis this summer.
Hunt played at Busch Stadium in 2018 with Luke Bryan. This will be the first time for the Zac Brown Band to take the stage at the stadium.
Tickets for the concert go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.
