ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The “Welcome Back STL” concert scheduled at Busch Stadium has been cancelled. According to the Cardinals, the concert has been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances".
On August 13, the Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt were set to perform at Busch Stadium in an one-night event this summer.
Online tickets purchased through cardinals.com/welcomebackstl, by phone, or with a credit card at the Busch Stadium ticket windows will be automatically refunded.
Tickets purchased with cash at the Busch Stadium windows must be returned in order to get a refund.
