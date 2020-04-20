CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Clayton-based Enterprise Holdings announced Monday it is laying off some of its employees due to dropping business from COVID-19.
The news comes three weeks after the company announced furloughs and pay cuts for some employees and executives. The company also announced it has put a pause on hiring.
The company has not said how many St. Louis-area employees are affected.
Enterprise released a statement that said in part:
We recognize the deeply personal impact these actions will have on our team members, making this an especially difficult moment in our long history. We are committed to taking care of our colleagues, including providing severance and other resources to support the transition of those impacted by these decisions. We extend our sincere appreciation to each of them for their unwavering dedication and support of our company over the years.
