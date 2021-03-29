JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A medical marijuana industry trade group says more than 90,000 people have received approval to use medical marijuana in Missouri, and weekly sales have topped the $2 million mark.
The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association says the $2.4 million in medical marijuana sales for the week ending March 19 followed four straight weeks of sales just under $2 million. The trade group says more than 90,000 patients and caregivers have received state-approved medical cannabis cards, and thousands of other applications have been filed.
Missouri voters in 2018 approved medical marijuana. Dispensaries opened in October. Residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions are eligible.
