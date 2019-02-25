WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The high winds over the weekend sent a trampoline to the Wentzville Fire Protection District building.
The department posted a photo of the mangled trampoline to their Facebook page Monday morning with the caption: “If your [sic] missing your trampoline from Saturday’s nights high winds in our area it’s located at 99 Whisper Creek dr.”
Winds Saturday night and Sunday morning went up to 50 miles per hour and knocked out power to thousands across the area.
