NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A series of shootings across north St. Louis left four dead and two wounded this weekend.
Homicide detectives are investigating several shootings that took place from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers found a man dead in the 3900 block of Sherman near Fairground Park Saturday. According to police, the man was shot in the chest.
A man and woman were shot and killed early Sunday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
Police responded to Aubert Street near Page around 4 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Almost four hours later, two men were wounded after being struck by a bullet in their torsos in the 2300 block of N. Broadway just past noon. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene.
It is unknown if they were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers found a man gunned down in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue just past 1 p.m. Sunday.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects involved in of the weekend shootings.
All investigations are ongoing. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
