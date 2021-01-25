ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There are two new millionaires in the St. Louis area!
A Mega Millions player in St. Louis matched all five white-ball numbers drawn Friday night. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks at 12756 Olive Blvd. The winning number combination was 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60. The Mega Ball number was 24.
A Powerball ticket sold at Dirt Cheap at 102 McDonald Lane in O’Fallon, Missouri for Saturday night’s drawing matched the following white-ball numbers: 5, 8, 17, 27 and 28. The Powerball number was 14.
Winners have 180 days from the drawing’s date to claim their prize.
