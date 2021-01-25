A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million. The drawing for that is Wednesday night. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's lottery drawing has jumped to $490 million and it potentially makes the 8th largest in the game's history. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)