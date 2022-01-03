You are the owner of this article.
Weekend crash that killed Mascoutah man blamed on icy conditions

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Mascoutah man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County over the weekend.

The Illinois State Police Department reported that Keith D. Kunze lost control of his black 2006 Mercedes-Benz 4s on Mascoutah Avenue near Plum Hill School Road shortly after midnight on Sunday due to icy conditions. The car drove off into a grassy area, hit a ditch and overturned. The 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

No other information has been released.

