Weekend crash that killed Belleville man blamed on icy conditions

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County over the weekend.
The Illinois State Police Department reported that Keith D. Kunze lost control of his black 2006 Mercedes-Benz 4s on Mascoutah Avenue near Plum Hill School Road shortly after midnight on Sunday due to icy conditions. The car drove off into a grassy area, hit a ditch and overturned. The 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
No other information has been released.
Editor's Note: Illinois State Police originally listed Kunze's address as Mascoutah.
