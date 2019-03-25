463 weed plants, 174 lbs of weed seized from home

Valley Spring, Cali. (ANN Wires) -- One person was arrested after Calaveras County sheriff's deputies seized more than 460 marijuana plants from a Valley Springs home.
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office marijuana enforcement team served a search warrant Friday at home on Almond Drive.
Advertisement Investigators said they found an area inside the home that had been converted for the purpose of marijuana cultivation, a large green house and a butane honey oil conversion lab.
Deputies seized 463 marijuana plants, more than 174 pounds of processed marijuana, 14.6 ounces of concentrated marijuana, two rifles, a handgun and a shotgun.
Jason Martinez, 43, of Jenny Lind, was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County jail on several charges, including illegal marijuana cultivation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.