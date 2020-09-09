ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a deadly triple shooting in north St. Louis. Wednesday's murder marks the 192 killing in St. Louis this year, just two away from 2019's total homicide count.
Two men and a woman were shot in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and Hodiamont Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Police said one of the men was shot in the head and was not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived. The other shooting victims were taken to the hospital.
Homicide investigators were called to the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, officers said a suspect's vehicle crashed near Page Blvd. and Hamilton Ave. Two suspects tried running from officers but were taken into custody. Police said three guns were also found.
No officers were injured.
The suspects were taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Editor's note: Previously, police reported that four people were shot but a later update corrected that to three people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.