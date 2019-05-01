LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell will provide an update Wednesday afternoon in the case of a Ladue officer-involved shooting.
Bell's team told News 4 the announcement will be made at his office in Clayton around 2:00 p.m.
The announcement will come a week after the shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center last Tuesday.
Police said they had received a call from the Ladue Schnucks about two shoplifters inside the store. The Ladue officer tried to arrest one of the suspects, later identified as 33-year-old Ashley Hall, but she resisted and a struggle began. That's when the gun was fired, police said.
The officer's attorney, Travis Noble, told News 4 the officer meant to reach for her taser, not her gun.
“She’s devastated, I mean she is absolutely devastated by this and feels terrible,” Noble said earlier this week.
"The punishment is too great for the crime, it's too excessive," Karen Carter said. Carter is Hall's mother. "I would rather see my daughter go to court and let the judge be the judge and the officers be the officers."
According to police, Hall, who is a mother of five, was pushing was pushing a grocery cart with stolen items with another woman and they were accompanied by man. Schnucks employees stopped the women at the door. Hall's companion reportedly left the cart, ran out of the store and into the parking lot.
Hall remained inside the store, holding some balloons she paid for. She tried to grab some items in the cart but was stopped by an employee and another employee called the Ladue Police Department, authorities said. She was able to grab a few items and then she ran outside of the store.
While running away, she fell in the parking lot and dropped some of the items she was carrying.
Carter said the balloons her daughter bought were of the numbers five and two for Carter's 52nd birthday, which was on that same day.
An employee outside approached Hall and offered to help her up, but she hit him, a spokesperson for Schnucks said.
She got up and ran out of the employee's sight but was eventually stopped by a Ladue officer. Hall said she was injured during an altercation at Schnucks, so an ambulance was called. Shortly after, the officer tried to arrest her but police said she resisted and a struggle ensued.
As a result, police said the officer's weapon discharged, hitting Hall in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The officer-involved shooting is believed to be the first ever in the City of Ladue.
