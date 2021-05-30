COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A wedding venue was destroyed by a fire in Columbia, Illinois Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at the Sugar Spring Ranch, which is located in the 1300 block of Centerville Road.
Sugar Spring Ranch told News 4 the fire started around 2:30 a.m. Nobody was injured but the building completely burned to the ground.
