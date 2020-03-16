ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sara Hasz and Stuart Hultgren are set to get married May 9th in Tower Grove Park. It’s one day shy of the end of the eight-week ban on gatherings of more than 50 people set in place by leaders across the St. Louis region.
“It’s definitely taken the wind out of our sails, but we want to do the right thing,” said Hasz.
They’ve been planning their wedding of around 200 people since last summer. Now they are scrambling to figure out what to do.
Wedding planners, caterers, photographers and more wedding industry vendors gathered Monday morning in downtown and on a video conference call to come up with solutions for their clients.
“I think all of our hearts sank into our stomachs, not just for our small businesses but every bride, every groom, every couple that has planned this day for the last year, year and a half,” said Kelly Spencer, owner of The Social Affair.
Spencer and others in the industry had already planned to get together on Monday to talk about the major impact on the wedding and event business due to the coronavirus.
She said they’ve had five corporate events cancel this month, events that help them pay their bills. But once the announcement was made to prohibit gatherings of over 50 and new recommendations Monday from President Donald Trump to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, planners like Aaren Muex of Divine Events went into emergency mode.
“We will regroup, we will rebound but our most important job right now is to reschedule. To help refocus our cliets to know we will get this done, we have a solution, what is that solution? I don’t know yet but we’ll get it. It’s only been 24 hours,” said Muex.
Muex said she has been on the phone with a couple with a wedding this coming weekend working on what to do. At Wild Carrot, a wedding venue in the Shaw neighborhood, owner Laura Bunch is also working with a couple set to get married this weekend. She said many are reaching out about new dates.
“Some of ours booked two years ago so that’s been the hard part, the dates we have available, because people book so far out, are Sundays which is an option,” said Bunch.
For Sara and Stuart, they are considering both options, one the idea of holding a small ceremony and then a celebration down the road, or just postponing it all in an effort to carry on with their original plan. But they are following advice from Muex and Spencer, trying not to panic.
“It’s not the worst thing that could happen, we’re healthy and very blessed,” said Hasz.
One logistical concern is marriage license. Many couples have already obtained their marriage license which only good for 30 days. St. Louis County says they will be looking at extending that time frame amidst the coronavirus crisis.
