WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Webster University student is starting a campaign to help the 1,000 Afghan refugees coming to St. Louis.

Sophomore Fahima Band Ali moved to St. Louis from Afghanistan in 2017. She has started a GoFundMe page to help the Afghan refugees that move to St. Louis.

"They left everything to come here, and they don't even have anything, only thing they have is themselves and their clothes and when they come here, they need a lot of things to start their new life," Ali said.

Ali is hosting a lecture about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. It is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Browning Hall Auditorium on the Webster University campus. Admission is free but attendees are encouraged to bring items such as clothes and cleaning supplies to donate. Masks and social distancing are required.