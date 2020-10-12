ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Webster University Confucius Institute official was found dead a day after the FBI and police searched his apartment.
St. Louis County police confirmed a tactical operations unit searched a home in the first block of Colonial Village Court the evening of Oct. 6. According to the department, no one was home at the time the search warrant was executed but evidence was seized.
The following morning, officers were called to the same home after a man was found dead. The man, Qiang “David” Liu, is believed to have committed suicide.
Liu was reportedly a representative of the Beijing Language and Cultural University since January 2019.
No other details regarding the investigation have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.