ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Webster University has announced a new school will be added to its campus.
The university will launch The College of Science and Health on June 1. The new school will increase the University’s ability to respond to employers’ needs and prepare students who are pursuing a career in health and science.
“The formation of the new college is a natural evolution of the growth of our health and science programs,” Webster University President Julian Schuster said. “The new College will bring greater focus to the needs of the health and science programs and improve the experience for students and faculty by teaching the skills that are sought after in tomorrow’s workforce.”
Webster received grants from the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Health, and a number of other agencies to help build the school.
Webster has made a lot of achievements in the science and health programs in the past decade. Their nursing program has relations with well-known health care centers such as BJC, SSM, and Mercy.
