ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All last week, fear and panic spread over an internet threat that doesn't even exist.
Many parents and children have been frightened by a rumor about the "Momo Challenge, " claims of a creepy looking creature in a video that would dare kids to do self-harming tasks. Allegedly in some cases, they would be encouraged to take their own life.
YouTube later reported that this viral challenge was a hoax and no video of "Momo" existed.
However dangerous challenges, similar to the fabricated "Momo," are found on the internet all the time.
Paul Frazier, cyber security professor at Webster University, recommends parents educate themselves about what their child is looking at on the internet and how they are finding it.
"The problem is not the technology. The problem is the education and people have to be aware of the dangers that are out there," said Frazier.
Frazier suggests making the topic of internet usage and open dialogue between children and their parents.
"Don't lecture them, just say 'I want to make sure you're aware of these challenges,'" said Frazier.
Frazier speaks about cyber security to middle school and high school students all over the St. Louis area. In the wake of the "Momo challenge" hoax, he says this is a good time to review how to keep yourself and children safe online.
Here are his top tips to stay safe on the internet:
- FIRST EDUCATE YOURSELF, THEN YOUR CHILD
Banning a child from certain sites may only motivate them to spend more time on them, whereas educating your child on how to keep safe will give them the tools they need to navigate their online world without being hurt; from not posting personal information to a site to understanding that people they are talking to may not actually be who they are. If the parents know the dangers themselves, this sets an example to the child to understand them as well.
- TEACH CHILDREN THE OBVIOUS IDENTITY RULES
Tell your children NOT to put photos of themselves on the Internet or to give out their names, addresses, phone numbers, schools, or other personal information online.
- INSTALL AN INTERNET FILTER OR FAMILY SAFETY SOFTWARE
Family safety software is becoming extremely advanced and an effective way to filter dangerous content. Additionally, this software usually comes with tools like time management, remote monitoring and reporting, and keystroke recognition, giving families greater peace of mind and manageability.
- KNOW THE DANGERS ASSOCIATED WITH SITES YOUR CHILDREN FREQUENT
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Whether it is MySpace, Facebook or another social networking site, by knowing what people are doing on your children's favorite sites that could put them in harm's way, parents can educate their children and show them the warning signs of potentially dangerous situations.
- TEACH CHILDREN WHAT TO DO IF THEY ENCOUNTER PORNOGRAPHY ON A HOME OR PUBLIC COMPUTER, SUCH AS AT A SCHOOL OR A LIBRARY
In a similar fashion to the fire warning of "stop, drop and roll," you can teach children to quickly turn off power to the computer monitor and go to get an adult. This can prevent a child from attempting to stop the situation by clicking more buttons (and thereby spreading the attack and being exposed to more porn).
- MANAGE YOUR CHILDREN'S TIME ON THE INTERNET
Scheduling times when a child can be on the Internet and the amount they can be online ensures that you know when they are on the Internet and how long. By not allowing them to have free reign reduces their chances of being exposed to inappropriate content.
- SET SPECIFIC INTERNET GUIDELINES FOR YOUR CHILDREN TO LIVE BY AND CONSISTENTLY ENFORCE CONSEQUENCES, IF THEY ARE NOT BEING FOLLOWED
Giving your children specific guidelines to follow will ensure they know where they stand when it comes to how they use the Internet as well as the consequences when they breach the rules. If a parent enforces consequences consistently, their children will be more likely to follow the rules.
- KEEP COMPUTERS OUT OF CHILDREN'S BEDROOMS AND IN OPEN AREAS
With PCs in the open, children will be less inclined to view and access material that may not be acceptable.
- CREATE A RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR CHILDREN THAT IS CONDUCIVE TO OPEN COMMUNICATION
Open communication and trust is extremely valuable. By letting children know what is expected from them and that their safety is a top priority, they will feel that if something happens --whether they are approached by a cyber stranger or bully or receive an inappropriate e-mail - they can approach a parent to resolve the issue without feeling they are in trouble.
- UNDERSTAND INTERNET PRIVACY POLICIES AS THEY APPLY TO YOUR CHILD
According to the FTC (http://www.ftc.gov/privacy/privacyinitiatives/childrens.html), parents should be aware of the following as it pertains to protecting their childrens' privacy on the web.
Frazier says people can access his sources for these tips here: www.netnanny.com/learn-center/safety-tips/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.