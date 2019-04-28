WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group of Webster University students opened a box from New York this morning in what would be the world's fastest theatrical production.
At six in the morning, they opened a box and found the scripts for the musical they have to perform tonight. That gave them 13 hours to build the set, make costumes and learn their lines and the music.
All proceeds will be donated to the Faith Always Wins Foundation. The volunteers attempting to break the record are from Ping!, a Webster University-based performing arts collective.
The students will perform William Finn's "A New Brain" tonight at 7 p.m. at Nerinx Hall. Tickets are 10 dollars.
