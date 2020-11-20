WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 30 years in Webster Groves is still going strong in the face of COVID-19.
The College School's wagon train of food, continued Friday, as second grade students walked food donations in wagons from their school to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church food center.
It's the 33rd year of the tradition that not only helps those in need in the community, but teaches an important lesson to students.
"I think this year and at this age, it's one of the first times that they learn how great the problem is in our city of St. Louis and it surprises them," said Suzie Schmidt, a second grade teacher at The College School. "And it's a great starting point for them to look through the lens of social justice and equity in their neighborhood."
The students collected around 3,000 cans and boxes of food to be donated to those in need.
