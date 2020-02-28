Webster Groves school responds after a racist meme was shared among students

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves said a student directly sent a racist meme to two classmates that impacted others in "very deep and profoundly hurtful ways."
The Webster Groves School District said in a message on Facebook that staff members will be available for support for those affected by the image. The image has script saying "Go be a n***** somewhere else."
"Upon learning of what had reportedly happened, the school’s administrators responded immediately," the school's statement read. "You can be assured that this kind of behavior has no place in our schools and will not be tolerated. We place great value on empathy and respect in our learning environment and have district policies in place that set high expectations for students."
