WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A proposal to redevelop a large part of Webster Groves could face an uphill battle.
“I'm not against development. I'm against a high-density development that destroys ecology down there,” resident Elizabeth Krekler said. She was one of the people who spoke out against the proposal on Tuesday night.
The $320 million plan looks to replace 15 acres of warehouses and small buildings with apartments, condominiums, restaurants, offices and retail space near West Kirkham and North Gore. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports $35 million in tax incentives plus an extra sales tax would need to be approved for the project.
