WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) --The pandemic has already forced the cancellation of Fair Saint Louis.
Now, another big Fourth of July celebration is being postponed.
Webster Groves is postponing it's holiday fireworks and carnival to a later date.
There will still be a parade, of sorts.
This year, the floats will remain stationary, located in various front yards and businesses.
