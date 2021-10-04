WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man allegedly verbally threatened a teenager in Webster Groves Saturday afternoon.
Police sent out a press release detailing the incident that occurred around 3:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Elm Avenue. The release states a man driving a newer model white Acura TLX verbally threatened a teenager. The man never exited his car or attempted to force the victim into the vehicle, police said. When the teenager walked away, the suspect drove off.
Authorities have shared details of the incident with surrounding agencies in an attempt to locate the suspect and inquire about similar occurrences. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (314) 645-3000.
