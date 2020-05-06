WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The man who allegedly shot a Webster Groves police officer along I-44 Tuesday night has died. The police officer is at the hospital in stable condition.
The shooting happened on I-44 near Elm around 8:30 p.m. Two police officers responded to a stranded vehicle near the center median.
As one officer approached the stranded car, the driver got out and started shooting at the police officer, St. Louis County police said. The officer returned fire and both people were shot multiple times.
The police officer was able to apply a tourniquet to himself and was rushed to the hospital by the second police officer. The Webster Groves police officer is about 36-years-old and has seven years of law enforcement experience.
The name of the man accused of shooting the police officer has not been released. He is believed to be a man in his 20s. Police believe he was the only person inside the car.
The Webster Groves Police Department requested the help of St. Louis County Police Department to conduct the investigation.
Missouri Highway Patrol first said a St. Louis City police officer was shot, but that was not accurate. Shortly after that initial report, authorities said it was a Webster Groves officer.
