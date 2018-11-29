WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Webster Groves are investigating after a man asked a juvenile if they wanted a ride Wednesday night.
Officers said the suspicious incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of the first block of North Iola Avenue. According to police, they received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a silver sedan with dark-tinted windows, which was being driven by a white man with short hair.
The suspicious vehicle then reportedly pulled up next to a juvenile male and asked if they wanted a ride, at which time the juvenile ran to their home. The vehicle was last seen heading north towards West Kirkham Avenue.
Police said at no point did the driver attempt to force or coerce the juvenile into the vehicle. They also stated they are investigating this as a suspicious incident.
No other information has been released.
