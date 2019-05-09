WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Webster Groves are investigating after a man appeared to be taking pictures of juveniles Wednesday.
Authorities said a white man who appeared to be middle aged was seen at the intersection of Edgar Road and Florence Avenue around 5:30 p.m. According to police, at no time did the man speak with the juveniles, nor was there any attempt to make physical contact, but he appeared to be taking pictures of juveniles in the immediate area.
The police department said this is not currently a criminal incident, but officers are investigating it as a “suspicious incident.”
The man was inside a white four-door newer model car, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call police at (314)645-3000.
