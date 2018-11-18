WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sunday morning there was a new kind of server at the Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen in Webster Groves.
Police officers went to tables, bringing food and clearing plates, to collect tips for Special Olympics Missouri.
All the tip money they raised went directly to the non-profit organization.
Special Olympics provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to compete and grow as athletes. There are more than 15,000 athletes that are part of Special Olympics Missouri and 6,000 of them are from the St. Louis area.
Missouri Law enforcement is ranked 9th in the world for their fundraising efforts for Special Olympics.
"It's an amazing opportunity, you learn so much from the athletes. They are just as excited to win a bronze metal as they are to win a gold metal," said Sgt. Jason Flanery, with Webster Groves PD, "And you get to see that they can do anything, they can be a part of society, they can do anything anybody else can."
There are several other fundraising events and ways to donate and volunteer for Special Olympics Missouri throughout the year. For more information, click here.
