WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Webster Groves city council has passed an ordinance Tuesday that will allow golf carts on main roads. The mayor said it has been one of the most talked about proposals.
"It's really going to be interesting to see how it all plays out with the, you know, the liability, the insurance, and seat belts," said Glendale resident Rick Kennedy, who frequents Webster Groves running errands or dining out.
Webster Groves mayor Gerry Welch said most of the discussions about the golf carts have related to safety concerns. Welch said the city and police have thoroughly researched those concerns.
"We've all seen kids driving these on the street. We've seen a number of kind of potentially dangerous situations and I think we've taken care of that in the ordinance," Welch said.
Cart drivers must have a valid driver's license and golf car insurance. In addition, they could only ride on roads with speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less. Drivers would also have to get a permit through police to make sure the golf carts have everything they need including seat belts and front and rear lights.
Welch said the violations would fall under regular traffic code violations, meaning an officer could pull over and ticket a golf cart for someone not wearing a seat belt.
Webster Groves will join a growing list of cities that allow golf carts including Eureka, O'Fallon, Missouri, and Cottleville.
Since the fall of 2019 when Eureka gave the carts the green light, more than 200 people have applied for permits.
"I don't know how it's going to play out but just another interesting thing to sit around over coffee and discuss," Kennedy said.
