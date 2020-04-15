ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, more and more people are starting to learn more about the seriousness of the coronavirus.
The sister of a Webster Groves man, who died from the virus last week, is waiting another week to celebrate his life.
57-year-old Curtis House died from coronavirus and his family says he appeared to be fine.
"He started feeling sick. His breathing was really, he couldn't hardly breathe,” said Curtis’ sister, Sherry Rice.
Curtis was sick a couple of days before his girlfriend took him to the hospital.
"He was pretty much in perfect health. He was running around, doing jobs and always busy. He was always a busy person,” said Rice.
He even beat lung cancer eight years ago.
Doctors diagnosed him with coronavirus in late March.
"I really thought he was going to come out of this. He hung in there for so long.”
The 57-year-old's breathing improved, but it also worsened.
"It was like an up and down roller coaster. One day he was going through it and the next day he was doing bad."
House died on April 9. Doctors tried preparing the family for the worst by allowing video calls.
"This thing is real. This thing is real and really happening to people. People are dying from this. It is serious," Rice said.
She said family and friends called Curtis their DJ-ing and barbecuing brother.
He was the one who brought all the fun and got the family together for everything.
Her brother was friends with two other Webster Groves people who died from coronavirus as well.
