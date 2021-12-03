WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 22-year-old who was accused of stabbing his stepfather to death in a Webster Groves home has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Ryne Dobson, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of his stepfather. Prosecutors alleged he used an 8-inch kitchen knife to kill the man during the early morning hours on April 25, 2020 in the 800 block of Newport.
The arrest report stated Dobson "made multiple spontaneous statements admitting his guilt." On Dec. 3, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office announced Dobson was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
"The judge was presented all of the evidence, all of the medical experts agreed that the defendant should be found Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity, and that is how the judge ruled. Our trial team and I understand the ruling of the judge,” Bell said. “It is clear from the medical opinions that this individual was dealing with serious mental health issues at the time of this tragic killing and continues to struggle with those issues. The judge had a tough decision to make in this case, and we respect her findings."
Dobson was committed to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
