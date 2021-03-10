WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Webster Groves Lions Club is working overtime trying to secure a new location for its annual carnival and BBQ during the city's Fourth of July celebration.
The celebration, Community Days, is slated for July 1st through 4th this summer. It's an annual event that spans more than 70 years.
Chuck Loeffel's backyard faces the parking lot where the carnival has been held nearly every year for the last several decades.
"That's part of the reason we bought the house," he said. "Ever since I was a kid I've always had memories of the Lions carnival, it was just part of the tradition."
Last year, both the Lions Club and city agreed to cancel the event entirely due to COVID-19.
"It was so weird to sit there on July 4th with no fireworks to watch or carnival to put on," said Webster Groves Lions Club President Becky Speeler. "This is near and dear to our hearts and after last year, we'd be devastated if we couldn't make it happen."
Speeler said the group's normal set up location, the surface lot next to Moss Field, is being used as a construction staging area for ongoing work at Nixson Middle School. As a result, the school district said the carnival cannot take place there this year.
"So we went to the city to see if we could do a scaled-down version and use the grass at Memorial Field," Speeler said. "But unfortunately that isn't going to work either."
According to Scott Davis, the director of the city's parks and recreation department, the last time the event was hosted on Memorial Field, the city was left paying for damages.
"That year it rained during the event and you had thousands of people walking through the grass," he said. "You also have 18-wheelers coming and going when the rides are set up and taken down, so we were left with tens of thousands of dollars in damages."
Davis said it doesn't make financial sense for the city to allow the carnival to take place on the field. Instead, this year the fireworks will be set off from the field, also helping to accommodate the construction.
The decision leaves the Lions Club scrambling to try to find a new space to hold the carnival.
"Right now, the idea of having the carnival at a separate location from the fireworks is looking more like what may happen," said Speeler. "It's not ideal, as we'd like to have everything together, as is tradition."
Of course, all of the planning is contingent on St. Louis County approving the city's plan for the celebration. Davis said the city will submit a plan to the county later this spring.
The carnival serves as the club's biggest fundraiser of the year. Money raised is then put back into community organizations.
"We helped the police department get tourniquet kits for officers, if they were ever in a situation where they needed something like that," said Speeler. "One year we also helped purchase security cameras for the school district, to ensure every entrance and exit had a camera."
While the celebrations can serve as a time to enjoy with family, friends and neighbors, Speeler said it's what comes of the event that is special to her.
"Every dollar we raise, after we've covered expenses, goes to helping those who may need it," she said. "So when you look at it that way, our work is important and without an event like this, there's no way we could help as many people."
Speeler said she's working on plans for hand sanitizer at the carnival and wiping down rides in between riders to minimize the threat of COVID-19.
The club hopes to find a new location within the next few weeks.
