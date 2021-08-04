WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A drive through Webster Groves may have you doing a double take. The city has hired goats to eat invasive plants in local parks near the heart of the city at west Kirkham and north Elm and many people are loving the idea.
Scott Davis, the director of parks and recreation in Webster Groves, say his team wanted to give the goats a try to get of the invasive vegetation in places where his crews can’t go, like steep hills.
“We brought them out to see if they would eat our invasive species, mostly honeysuckle and wintercreeper and anything else that shouldn't be in there as well,” said Davis.
It takes the goats about five days to clear one acre. The goats have been on the job for about a day and it seems to be working.
“I think it's a great idea. We had talked earlier that it's a better option than using chemicals, power tools with exhaust or whatever,” said resident Jeff Beckley.
